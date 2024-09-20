Cam Taylor-Britt Makes Bold Statement About Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt isn't afraid to speak his mind. Just four days after making one of the best interceptions in NFL history, the third-year defensive back shared some thoughts on Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Composed. They don't make him do a lot. They keep it really simple for him," Taylor-Britt told reporters on Thursday. "Nice college offense, Kingsbury's the OC. They'll move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his pass percentage is pretty high, but he's only throwing short routes. Some intermediate stuff, quick throws."
Daniels has completed 40-of-53 passes (75.5%) for 410 yards in two games. He also has 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Watch Taylor-Britt's comments below:
