CBS Sports Projects Bengals 2024 Season Ceiling/Floor
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports dropped the ceiling and floor projections for the Bengals in 2024 as the season gets ready to kick off tomorrow.
Jeff Kerr has the ceiling at 12-5 with a Super Bowl appearance, while the floor is 10-7 with a loss in the Wild Card round.
If Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender in the AFC," Kerr wrote. "When Burrow plays 11+ games in a regular season, the Bengals have played in a conference championship game. Burrow had a healthy training camp, so that's already an excellent sign. The Bengals have wide receiver Tee Higgins on the franchise tag and should have Ja'Marr Chase signed by Week 1. They also revamped the offensive line with Amarius Mims and Trent Brown,while having one of the underrated free agent signings in safety Geno Stone while also bringing back Vonn Bell. Cincinnati is primed to compete for a Super Bowl."
Plenty of things are possible with a healthy Joe Burrow, although it would help him a lot more if Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were available all season.
Their statuses are up in the air for the first game of the season against New England.
