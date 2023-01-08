CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday.

The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD.

"Dear Bengals players," Johnson wrote. "If you love me the way I love you guys when you score tomorrow someone has to flip a coin as their celebration & call tails."

The Bengals' postponed game against Buffalo prompted unprecedented rule changes for the 2023 playoffs. If Cincinnati loses on Sunday and gets matched up against Baltimore, they will have a coin toss to see who gets home-field advantage in the Wild Card round.

Alas, a win means the Bengals get a home game to start the playoffs and could host two playoff games. A Buffalo loss and Bengals win, means at least two home playoff games for Joe Burrow & Co. if they keep taking care of business.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

