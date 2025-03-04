Cincinnati Adds Michigan Cornerback Will Johnson in The Athletic's Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first post-NFL Combine mock draft this week and had the Bengals adding Michigan cornerback Will Johnson at Pick 17.
The cornerback suffered a turf toe injury at Michigan in October of last year and is still working back to full workout strength.
"I don’t know if we’ll ever see Johnson run a 40-yard dash (Michigan’s pro day is scheduled for March 21), which would be an issue for some teams. But with Johnson’s fluidity and footwork, his tape shows a corner who should start immediately as an NFL rookie," Brugler wrote.
Johnson could be a steal if he recovers back to full strength and hits his potential. He is the consensus big board's eighth-best player and second-best cornerback behind Travis Hunter.
