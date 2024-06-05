Three Observations From a Joe Burrow-Less Bengals OTA Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back on the practice field on Tuesday, as they continue to make their way through the offseason program. Here are three thoughts from the session, including what we know about Joe Burrow and why he didn't participate:
Burrow Absent
Burrow wasn't on the field for Tuesday's session in what head coach Zac Taylor said was a planned day off.
"We've given Joe a day off every week. I didn't time this up great," Taylor admitted. "I kind of thought you guys were here yesterday, so he threw yesterday, so today is his day off."
Burrow was in the facility and went through morning meetings before practice. He was rehabbing during Tuesday's session even though he wasn't on the field.
The 27-year-old is expected to return to practice on Wednesday and will participate in mandatory minicamp next week.
"Sometimes the players will push themselves because they are pro athletes and that's their mindset and what makes Joe so great," Taylor said. "It's my job as head coach to make some decisions like this,"
Rankins Makes Offseason Debut
Sheldon Rankins was at Tuesday's practice. Cincinnati is hoping that their new No. 98 has as much success as the last guy that wore No. 98 did after leaving for the Texans for the Bengals in free agency.
To be clear, no one is expecting Rankins to be DJ Reader. They're different players with different play styles, but expectations are high for the veteran defensive tackle. The Bengals are hoping he can give their pass rush a jolt on the interior that they haven't had in recent seasons.
Rankins isn't ignoring the run game though. He's hoping to be a three-down player.
"I think I can do it all at this point," Rankins said after Tuesday's practice. "I have zero doubt in myself to be a dominant three-down guy. Be out there and go play the run. And then on third down, make money as a pass rusher. Zero doubt about anything I can do at this point."
Valuable Reps for Young Guys
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins haven't reported for OTAs. Chase is expected to be on the field for mandatory minicamp next week.
Young wide receivers like Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and rookie Jermaine Burton are getting plenty of reps in the meantime, which could do wonders for their development. Burton continues to move around on offense—playing both in the slot and on the outside.
Other Notes
Dax Hill continues to get reps at outside cornerback. That should continue throughout training camp. The Bengals are hoping Hill and DJ Turner II can push each other as they compete for the starting cornerback job.
Jordan Battle is in a similar situation at safety. Geno Stone and Vonn Bell are the likely starters, but Battle is in the mix and could push Bell for a starting spot.
Much like the wide receivers, rookie Amarius Mims continues to get valuable reps with the starting offensive line. That's expected to change when Trent Brown shows up for mandatory minicamp next week, but Mims should certainly benefit from all the work he's doing alongside Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, Cordell Volson and Orlando Brown Jr.
