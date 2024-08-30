Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Guiding Rookie Receiver Jermaine Burton During Hold-In
Ja'Marr Chase didn't practice during training camp and outside of a few light sessions earlier this week, has continued to hold-in with hopes of securing a long-term extension with the Bengals.
Even though he isn't practicing, he's doing his part to help Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
The 23-year-old revealed that Chase has taken him under his wing and helped him throughout training camp.
“He’s given me advice on when I do something wrong or something comes up, a better way of doing it," Burton said.
RELATED: Jermaine Burton Shuts Down Idea That He Slept Through Meetings
Chase has a bigger sample size of work and quickly established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he does have some similarities with Burton.
Both guys have the ability to make big plays, especially in 1-on-1 situations.
Burton had eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. He scored two of the Bengals' three offensive touchdowns.
Many of their conversations revolve around route running and gaining separation.
“Whether its depth, leverage on a route, steps, and like speed and when to change speed and stuff like that on different routes,” Burton said.
Getting help on mechanics from one of the team’s stars has helped the rookie receiver get acclimated and comfortable in Zac Taylor’s offense. The extra reps due to Chase’s hold-in have helped too.
“It’s been fun,” Burton said. “Getting used to playing around with these guys every day and getting more day-by-day experience and comfortable with it.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast