Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Shuts Down Accusation of Sleeping Through Meetings
During the first quarter of the Bengals' preseason finale against the Colts, Logan Woodside completed a short pass to rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
During this play there was a conversation had by broadcaster Kirk Herbsteit and Al Michaels that raised some eyebrows. They discussed Burton's mindset and approach as he navigates life in the NFL as a rookie.
“Just a matter of being really bought into the system and being disciplined and being a pro,” Herbstreit said. “That’s the one question I think with him.”
Al Michaels then replied, “Yeah, don’t sleep through meetings, right?”
Did Burton sleep through meetings in college? As a rookie in the NFL?
In an effort to seek clarity on the claim, we spoke with Burton about the comments.
“I don’t even know,” Burton said in an exclusive interview. “I don’t know where that came from. I was confused myself.”
Burton didn’t hear about the comments until his mom notified him that the accusation was made during the broadcast.
“I don’t even care about it because I don’t even know what he’s talking about," Burton added.
The Alabama product was rated as the top rated rookie in the league by Pro Football Focus with an 86.1 rating. He finished the preseason with eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bengals picked Burton in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
