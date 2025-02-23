ESPN's Aaron Schatz Proposes Trey Hendrickson Trade Option For Bengals This Offseason
CINCINNATI — ESPN contributor Aaron Schatz thinks the Bengals should trade Trey Hendrickson to build up their defense instead of extending him this offseason.
The 2024 NFL sack leader is rushing the passer as well as anyone in the NFL right now.
"Hendrickson is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL," Schatz wrote. "He led the league with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and was second in the league in pass rush win rate among edge rushers. But he's going to be 31 years old next season, and one player does not make a defense. The Bengals ranked 27th in defensive DVOA despite Hendrickson's great season.
"The Bengals need to rebuild this defense with not just one great edge rusher, and they need a fresh start with new defensive coordinator Al Golden. They have just six picks in the upcoming draft and could use more. Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Cincinnati will aim for deals with Hendrickson and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals should let another team give Hendrickson that extension and build up their draft capital by sending him elsewhere."
The Bengals can keep Hendrickson and still beef up that unit, but trading him and hitting with the ensuing assets could be a home run as well.
It's one of a few crossroads paths facing this team. Read more on their cap situation from Jake Liscow here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast