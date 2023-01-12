CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky is pretty confident in the Bengals' chances to advance in the playoffs this weekend.

With Lamar Jackson's health still hindering the Ravens, Orlovsky thinks they have a slim path to victory.

"Very simply, if the Cincinnati Bengals don't turn the football over, the Ravens have no shot to win this game," Orlovsky said on NFL Live. "They're too good of a team to go against. Defensively, how do the Ravens go about somewhat trying to slow down this offense number one, you have to live in a two-high, quarters type of shell but be aware that Joe and this offense is going to take their shots downfield."

Cincinnati has avoided turnovers well this season, slotting seventh overall with 9.7% turnover rate.

According to Paul Dehner Jr., The Bengals rank second in the league in turnovers forced per drive since Week 14. They are turning 21 percent of all opposing drives into turnovers over that span.

"And then the second thing is understanding the right side of Cincinnati's offensive line. ... If I was Cincinnati, I would be sitting there going, 'What are you going to do to our right side?' That's the only shot," Orlovsky concluded. "I hate when analysts sit there and say, 'well if they don't turn the football over.' I think we got to be better than that. But it's very simple in this game. If Joe Burrow doesn't give the ball away. There's no shot Baltimore wins this game."

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: 'Still A Lot of Room To Improve'

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: 'The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok