The Bengals own the fourth-best red zone offense in the NFL.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of the NFL's best red zone offenses (68% TD rate, fourth) and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky broke down the effectiveness this week.

Cincinnati's top-trio of pass-catchers caught touchdowns in the same game for the first time during a 34-23 blitz against Tampa.

Orlovsky highlights the leverage Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins use with each other's skills to create points.

"The usage of those three guys in the red zone," Orlovsky said about the trio. "It is so hard to score touchdowns in the red zone when you're not a dominant run team, but because they have those three weapons. Last year it was man bombs away down the field. This year, it's almost like throwing darts down in the red zone and picking the teams apart, and the different people help their offense so much down there."

Watch him dissect all three touchdowns in the historic game.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

