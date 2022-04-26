Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' First Round Options in 2022 NFL Draft
The Bengals have the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They've never picked that late in franchise history.
Last year, the first round pick came down to two players, but this year there is a large range of possible players that they may have to choose from. They could target a plethora of positions, including an offensive lineman, defensive lineman, safety or cornerback. Even though this decision may come down to whoever falls to them at 31, I have watched just about every possible selection they could make.
Let’s dive into nearly every player the Bengals could consider in the first round.
Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Pros:
- His movement ability and more specifically his first step are off the charts
- He works his combination blocks like a 10-year veteran
- Nasty finisher in the run game despite his smaller size
- Extremely flexible to be able to turn and seal defenders while on the run
- Quickly can drop his anchor when he faces off against power
Cons:
- He’s smaller and has short arms
- He’s a bit of a leaner and can lose his balance because of it
- Leans and goes for kill shots at the second level rather than just driving and sustaining those blocks
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A+. He’s a top 20 talent that fills a need.
George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Pros:
- Great get off and first step
- Fantastic bullrush that he uses as his primary move
- Pristine hand placement on his bullrush
- Has a really nice quick swim move that he utilizes as a change-up for his bullrush
- Good feel for the pass set of the offensive lineman
Cons:
- Lacks length to play on the defensive line
- Players can get inside of his frame and control him right now because he lacks some of the technique required to disengage from these blocks.
- Pad level can get high at times
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A+. Another top 20 talent that falls to them in a position of need.
Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Pros:
- Stays low and maintains proper cushion to mirror releases in press coverage
- Uses his length and a variety of techniques very well when jamming
- Smooth hips to quickly turn downfield along with great recovery speed
- Good tracking and ball skills
- Uses the sideline to his advantage by squeezing outside releases
Cons:
- Unnecessarily grabby at the top of routes
- Doesn’t do a good job when trying to tackle
- Struggles a little bit with quick, twitchy receivers
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A. I have him as a top 20 talent in the draft class without too many concerns, but I understand that is not consensus. He is still my third favorite realistic pick for the Bengals at 31.
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Pros:
- Great get off the ball
- Refined and polished pass rush
- Plus lateral agility and athleticism
- Good hand usage on his pass rush to swipe, rip, etc.
- Very good bullrush to bully interior offensive linemen
Cons:
- 24 years old
- Lacks elite production
- Doesn’t take on double teams well
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Age is a real concern, despite his talent. He'll be pushing 30 by the time his rookie deal is finished.
Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
Pros:
- Ability to torque and move defenders with his core strength
- Very impressive anchor
- Grip strength and mirror in pass protection
- Great double team and combination blocks
- Plays with nastiness and always looks to finish the defender
Cons:
- Balance may be a concern
- Does not play with the same athleticism that he showed at the combine
- Stance and kickslide are just a little bit off
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Johnson would be a high floor pick in an area of need.
Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Pros:
- Dynamite in his hands to move defenders on initial contact
- Drops his anchor and becomes an immovable object
- Great mirror ability in pass protection
- Good processing against stunts and blitzers
- Very quick out of his stance
Cons:
- Very erratic and wide hand placement
- Gives up his chest too often
- Prefers to wrestle defenders rather than move his feet and drive
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Green is a good prospect in an area of need. He doesn't have a high floor like Johnson, but he might have a higher ceiling.
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Pros:
- Played a variety of spots at Washington
- Explosive athlete to close on receivers
- Loves to fit the run
- Very good blitzer
- Solid bail technique on the outside
Cons:
- More of an inside/slot cornerback
- Looked like he did not have the long speed you like to see at cornerback
- A little bit too jumpy on jabs and other moves at the top of routes
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. While I think Gordon is a great prospect in this spot, it does feel like he may be underutilized early in his career since the Bengals already have a great slot corner in Mike Hilton.
Logan Hall, DL, Houston
Pros:
- Explosive first step to fire off of the ball
- Drops to a knee against double teams extremely well
- Will meet offensive linemen at their pad level despite size
- Good bullrush to power through linemen
- Has a good set up and secondary pass rush moves as well
Cons:
- As a rep goes on, his pad level can rise especially when rushing the passer
- Hand placement can be erratic and a little bit too high
- At 6-foot-6, he needs to be an outlier to be successful at defensive tackle
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. A slight reach, but it’s in an area of need and this draft has a very shallow crop of players that can play both 3 and 5-technique.
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Pros:
- Fights hard to get through screens
- Very willing run defender
- Backpedal is one of the best in the class
- Quick reaction speed to the ball being thrown
- Keeps a good cushion in coverage
Cons:
- Narrows his base too frequently in press sometimes even crossing his feet
- Opens his hips early
- Can be too aggressive to underneath routes especially playing cloud in Cover 2
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. The hernia and no testing drops this about an entire letter grade. On film he’s a great player, it's just a risky pick.
Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Pros:
- Will lay down some absolutely brutal hits
- Flies downfield to fit the run
- Plus route recognition and knowledge of his role in each coverage
- Good ball skills to break up passes
- Coming off of a national championship where he may have been the best player
Cons:
- Shaky ability to stick in man coverage against out breaking routes
- Played with almost all NFL level players on the Georgia defense
- Leaves his feet too often when making tackles
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C+. Safety is a need and Cine fits what the Bengals like to do, but it’s a slight reach and he probably doesn’t see much action early on.
Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
Pros:
- Finds lanes to run through and make TFLs in run defense
- Clutch player who stepped up in big moments
- Tough player who would play through in game injuries
- Can play both in the box and deep
- Anticipatory defender that does a good job of reading the quarterback
Cons:
- Missed way too many tackles this season
- Had issues in man coverage
- Some stiffness
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C. Again this is a slight reach and while safety is a need, it’s not immediate.
Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
Pros:
- Swipe move is one of the best moves in the class
- Good length for the position
- Good bend and flexibility
- Very good understanding of how to manipulate an offensive tackle’s pass set
- Flashed a good speed to power and long arm
Cons:
- Inconsistent get off due to his slower reaction time to the ball
- Did not lock out offensive linemen consistently in run defense
- A little bit light to play at EDGE in the NFL and it showed in college occasionally
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C. The inconsistent get off and overall play is concerning for someone that is 23 years old, even if he has all the tools to become a dominant pass rusher.
Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
Pros:
- Very powerful player
- Will split double teams
- Played at a very high level when he faced top competition
- C-4 in his hands when he clubs players
- Surprisingly good pass rusher for someone his size
Cons:
- Does not get off of the ball well
- May be more of a nose tackle than a 3 technique
- Does not always recognize the blocks that he is getting quickly
My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C-. Jones is a good player, but this is a slight reach at 31 and I personally don’t think he's a good fit with the current roster. Much more of a nose tackle than a 3-technique due to his suboptimal get off.
For more on what the Bengals could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Will Arm Length Keep Bengals From Taking Tyler Linderbaum?
Three Takeaways From Duke Tobin's Pre-NFL Draft Press Conference
Bengals Appear to be Focused on Defense in 2022 NFL Draft
Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round
Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Get Important Help on Defense
NFL Insider Shares Insight on Which Cornerbacks Bengals Are Eyeing in NFL Draft
Duke Tobin Ranked in Top 10 of Latest General Manager Power Rankings
Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit
Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping
NFL Teams Have Second Round Grade on Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?
Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day
Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit
Read More
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals