Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' First Round Options in 2022 NFL Draft

The Bengals have the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They've never picked that late in franchise history.

Last year, the first round pick came down to two players, but this year there is a large range of possible players that they may have to choose from. They could target a plethora of positions, including an offensive lineman, defensive lineman, safety or cornerback. Even though this decision may come down to whoever falls to them at 31, I have watched just about every possible selection they could make.

Let’s dive into nearly every player the Bengals could consider in the first round.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Pros: His movement ability and more specifically his first step are off the charts

He works his combination blocks like a 10-year veteran

Nasty finisher in the run game despite his smaller size

Extremely flexible to be able to turn and seal defenders while on the run

Quickly can drop his anchor when he faces off against power Cons: He’s smaller and has short arms

He’s a bit of a leaner and can lose his balance because of it

Leans and goes for kill shots at the second level rather than just driving and sustaining those blocks My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A+. He’s a top 20 talent that fills a need. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK Pros: Great get off and first step

Fantastic bullrush that he uses as his primary move

Pristine hand placement on his bullrush

Has a really nice quick swim move that he utilizes as a change-up for his bullrush

Good feel for the pass set of the offensive lineman Cons: Lacks length to play on the defensive line

Players can get inside of his frame and control him right now because he lacks some of the technique required to disengage from these blocks.

Pad level can get high at times My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A+. Another top 20 talent that falls to them in a position of need. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Stays low and maintains proper cushion to mirror releases in press coverage

Uses his length and a variety of techniques very well when jamming

Smooth hips to quickly turn downfield along with great recovery speed

Good tracking and ball skills

Uses the sideline to his advantage by squeezing outside releases Cons: Unnecessarily grabby at the top of routes

Doesn’t do a good job when trying to tackle

Struggles a little bit with quick, twitchy receivers My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A. I have him as a top 20 talent in the draft class without too many concerns, but I understand that is not consensus. He is still my third favorite realistic pick for the Bengals at 31. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Pros: Great get off the ball

Refined and polished pass rush

Plus lateral agility and athleticism

Good hand usage on his pass rush to swipe, rip, etc.

Very good bullrush to bully interior offensive linemen Cons: 24 years old

Lacks elite production

Doesn’t take on double teams well My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Age is a real concern, despite his talent. He'll be pushing 30 by the time his rookie deal is finished. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Ability to torque and move defenders with his core strength

Very impressive anchor

Grip strength and mirror in pass protection

Great double team and combination blocks

Plays with nastiness and always looks to finish the defender Cons: Balance may be a concern

Does not play with the same athleticism that he showed at the combine

Stance and kickslide are just a little bit off My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Johnson would be a high floor pick in an area of need. Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M Jerome Miron-USA TODAY SportsUSA Today Images Pros: Dynamite in his hands to move defenders on initial contact

Drops his anchor and becomes an immovable object

Great mirror ability in pass protection

Good processing against stunts and blitzers

Very quick out of his stance Cons: Very erratic and wide hand placement

Gives up his chest too often

Prefers to wrestle defenders rather than move his feet and drive My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Green is a good prospect in an area of need. He doesn't have a high floor like Johnson, but he might have a higher ceiling. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington USA Today Images Pros: Played a variety of spots at Washington

Explosive athlete to close on receivers

Loves to fit the run

Very good blitzer

Solid bail technique on the outside Cons: More of an inside/slot cornerback

Looked like he did not have the long speed you like to see at cornerback

A little bit too jumpy on jabs and other moves at the top of routes My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. While I think Gordon is a great prospect in this spot, it does feel like he may be underutilized early in his career since the Bengals already have a great slot corner in Mike Hilton. Logan Hall, DL, Houston Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Explosive first step to fire off of the ball

Drops to a knee against double teams extremely well

Will meet offensive linemen at their pad level despite size

Good bullrush to power through linemen

Has a good set up and secondary pass rush moves as well Cons: As a rep goes on, his pad level can rise especially when rushing the passer

Hand placement can be erratic and a little bit too high

At 6-foot-6, he needs to be an outlier to be successful at defensive tackle My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. A slight reach, but it’s in an area of need and this draft has a very shallow crop of players that can play both 3 and 5-technique. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Fights hard to get through screens

Very willing run defender

Backpedal is one of the best in the class

Quick reaction speed to the ball being thrown

Keeps a good cushion in coverage Cons: Narrows his base too frequently in press sometimes even crossing his feet

Opens his hips early

Can be too aggressive to underneath routes especially playing cloud in Cover 2 My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. The hernia and no testing drops this about an entire letter grade. On film he’s a great player, it's just a risky pick. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Will lay down some absolutely brutal hits

Flies downfield to fit the run

Plus route recognition and knowledge of his role in each coverage

Good ball skills to break up passes

Coming off of a national championship where he may have been the best player Cons: Shaky ability to stick in man coverage against out breaking routes

Played with almost all NFL level players on the Georgia defense

Leaves his feet too often when making tackles My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C+. Safety is a need and Cine fits what the Bengals like to do, but it’s a slight reach and he probably doesn’t see much action early on. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Finds lanes to run through and make TFLs in run defense

Clutch player who stepped up in big moments

Tough player who would play through in game injuries

Can play both in the box and deep

Anticipatory defender that does a good job of reading the quarterback Cons: Missed way too many tackles this season

Had issues in man coverage

Some stiffness My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C. Again this is a slight reach and while safety is a need, it’s not immediate. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Swipe move is one of the best moves in the class

Good length for the position

Good bend and flexibility

Very good understanding of how to manipulate an offensive tackle’s pass set

Flashed a good speed to power and long arm Cons: Inconsistent get off due to his slower reaction time to the ball

Did not lock out offensive linemen consistently in run defense

A little bit light to play at EDGE in the NFL and it showed in college occasionally My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C. The inconsistent get off and overall play is concerning for someone that is 23 years old, even if he has all the tools to become a dominant pass rusher. Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pros: Very powerful player

Will split double teams

Played at a very high level when he faced top competition

C-4 in his hands when he clubs players

Surprisingly good pass rusher for someone his size Cons: Does not get off of the ball well

May be more of a nose tackle than a 3 technique

Does not always recognize the blocks that he is getting quickly My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C-. Jones is a good player, but this is a slight reach at 31 and I personally don’t think he's a good fit with the current roster. Much more of a nose tackle than a 3-technique due to his suboptimal get off.

