Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' First Round Options in 2022 NFL Draft

The Bengals have the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They've never picked that late in franchise history. 

Last year, the first round pick came down to two players, but this year there is a large range of possible players that they may have to choose from. They could target a plethora of positions, including an offensive lineman, defensive lineman, safety or cornerback. Even though this decision may come down to whoever falls to them at 31, I have watched just about every possible selection they could make. 

Let’s dive into nearly every player the Bengals could consider in the first round.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) in action against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • His movement ability and more specifically his first step are off the charts
  • He works his combination blocks like a 10-year veteran
  • Nasty finisher in the run game despite his smaller size
  • Extremely flexible to be able to turn and seal defenders while on the run
  • Quickly can drop his anchor when he faces off against power

Cons:

  • He’s smaller and has short arms
  • He’s a bit of a leaner and can lose his balance because of it
  • Leans and goes for kill shots at the second level rather than just driving and sustaining those blocks

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A+. He’s a top 20 talent that fills a need.

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

George Karlaftis, Purdue

Pros:

  • Great get off and first step
  • Fantastic bullrush that he uses as his primary move
  • Pristine hand placement on his bullrush
  • Has a really nice quick swim move that he utilizes as a change-up for his bullrush
  • Good feel for the pass set of the offensive lineman

Cons:

  • Lacks length to play on the defensive line
  • Players can get inside of his frame and control him right now because he lacks some of the technique required to disengage from these blocks.
  • Pad level can get high at times

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A+. Another top 20 talent that falls to them in a position of need.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Stays low and maintains proper cushion to mirror releases in press coverage
  • Uses his length and a variety of techniques very well when jamming
  • Smooth hips to quickly turn downfield along with great recovery speed
  • Good tracking and ball skills
  • Uses the sideline to his advantage by squeezing outside releases

Cons:

  • Unnecessarily grabby at the top of routes
  • Doesn’t do a good job when trying to tackle
  • Struggles a little bit with quick, twitchy receivers

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: A. I have him as a top 20 talent in the draft class without too many concerns, but I understand that is not consensus. He is still my third favorite realistic pick for the Bengals at 31.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) recovers a fumble by Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) during the second half of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Pros:

  • Great get off the ball
  • Refined and polished pass rush
  • Plus lateral agility and athleticism
  • Good hand usage on his pass rush to swipe, rip, etc.
  • Very good bullrush to bully interior offensive linemen

Cons:

  • 24 years old
  • Lacks elite production
  • Doesn’t take on double teams well

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Age is a real concern, despite his talent. He'll be pushing 30 by the time his rookie deal is finished.

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Ability to torque and move defenders with his core strength
  • Very impressive anchor
  • Grip strength and mirror in pass protection
  • Great double team and combination blocks
  • Plays with nastiness and always looks to finish the defender

Cons:

  • Balance may be a concern
  • Does not play with the same athleticism that he showed at the combine
  • Stance and kickslide are just a little bit off

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Johnson would be a high floor pick in an area of need.

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Dynamite in his hands to move defenders on initial contact
  • Drops his anchor and becomes an immovable object
  • Great mirror ability in pass protection
  • Good processing against stunts and blitzers
  • Very quick out of his stance

Cons:

  • Very erratic and wide hand placement
  • Gives up his chest too often
  • Prefers to wrestle defenders rather than move his feet and drive

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B+. Green is a good prospect in an area of need. He doesn't have a high floor like Johnson, but he might have a higher ceiling.

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Kyler Gordon

Pros:

  • Played a variety of spots at Washington
  • Explosive athlete to close on receivers
  • Loves to fit the run
  • Very good blitzer
  • Solid bail technique on the outside

Cons:

  • More of an inside/slot cornerback
  • Looked like he did not have the long speed you like to see at cornerback
  • A little bit too jumpy on jabs and other moves at the top of routes

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. While I think Gordon is a great prospect in this spot, it does feel like he may be underutilized early in his career since the Bengals already have a great slot corner in Mike Hilton.

Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Nov 19, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) celebrates defensive lineman Derek Parish (0) sack against Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Houston Cougars won 31 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Explosive first step to fire off of the ball
  • Drops to a knee against double teams extremely well
  • Will meet offensive linemen at their pad level despite size
  • Good bullrush to power through linemen
  • Has a good set up and secondary pass rush moves as well

Cons:

  • As a rep goes on, his pad level can rise especially when rushing the passer
  • Hand placement can be erratic and a little bit too high
  • At 6-foot-6, he needs to be an outlier to be successful at defensive tackle

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. A slight reach, but it’s in an area of need and this draft has a very shallow crop of players that can play both 3 and 5-technique.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) celebrates after a Clemson fumble recovery against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Fights hard to get through screens
  • Very willing run defender
  • Backpedal is one of the best in the class
  • Quick reaction speed to the ball being thrown
  • Keeps a good cushion in coverage

Cons:

  • Narrows his base too frequently in press sometimes even crossing his feet
  • Opens his hips early
  • Can be too aggressive to underneath routes especially playing cloud in Cover 2

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: B. The hernia and no testing drops this about an entire letter grade. On film he’s a great player, it's just a risky pick.

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) celebrates after a pass break-up against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Will lay down some absolutely brutal hits
  • Flies downfield to fit the run
  • Plus route recognition and knowledge of his role in each coverage
  • Good ball skills to break up passes
  • Coming off of a national championship where he may have been the best player

Cons:

  • Shaky ability to stick in man coverage against out breaking routes
  • Played with almost all NFL level players on the Georgia defense
  • Leaves his feet too often when making tackles

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C+. Safety is a need and Cine fits what the Bengals like to do, but it’s a slight reach and he probably doesn’t see much action early on.

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Finds lanes to run through and make TFLs in run defense
  • Clutch player who stepped up in big moments
  • Tough player who would play through in game injuries
  • Can play both in the box and deep
  • Anticipatory defender that does a good job of reading the quarterback

Cons:

  • Missed way too many tackles this season
  • Had issues in man coverage
  • Some stiffness

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C. Again this is a slight reach and while safety is a need, it’s not immediate.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Swipe move is one of the best moves in the class
  • Good length for the position
  • Good bend and flexibility
  • Very good understanding of how to manipulate an offensive tackle’s pass set
  • Flashed a good speed to power and long arm

Cons:

  • Inconsistent get off due to his slower reaction time to the ball
  • Did not lock out offensive linemen consistently in run defense
  • A little bit light to play at EDGE in the NFL and it showed in college occasionally

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C. The inconsistent get off and overall play is concerning for someone that is 23 years old, even if he has all the tools to become a dominant pass rusher.

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (DL14) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

  • Very powerful player
  • Will split double teams
  • Played at a very high level when he faced top competition
  • C-4 in his hands when he clubs players
  • Surprisingly good pass rusher for someone his size

Cons:

  • Does not get off of the ball well
  • May be more of a nose tackle than a 3 technique
  • Does not always recognize the blocks that he is getting quickly

My grade if the Bengals take him at 31: C-. Jones is a good player, but this is a slight reach at 31 and I personally don’t think he's a good fit with the current roster. Much more of a nose tackle than a 3-technique due to his suboptimal get off.

Read More

