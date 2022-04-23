Could Arm Length Keep Bengals From Taking Tyler Linderbaum?
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals take Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum if he's still on the board when they're on the clock in the first round?
Linderbaum is considered one of the best players in this draft, but he has historically short arms (31.125 inches). He's also small in stature at just 6-foot-2, 302 pounds.
Despite his size, Linderbaum is an athletic freak that could help transform the Bengals' offensive line.
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin says the team won't rule a player out due to one measurable.
"I negotiate everything," Duke Tobin said on Friday. "There are no non-negotiables for me. Again, it comes down to whether the guy has been able to play effectively with whatever trait that he doesn't have. But yeah, it's bigger is better, longer is better, faster is better, smarter is better, tougher is better. So every inch you can get is a better analysis. But ultimately it comes down to how the guy plays. And can he overcome it where he's playing right now."
Linderbaum is considered the best center and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the draft. Adding him would give the Bengals' line another boost ahead of the 2022 season.
