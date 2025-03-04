Former Star T.J. Houshmandzadeh Gives Key Reason For Believing Bengals Will Extend Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI — FOX Sports analyst and former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh thinks the Bengals will get Tee Higgins extended on a new deal to not "piss" Joe Burrow off.
The team just franchise-tagged Higgins on Monday.
"I believe they'll work something out because they don't want to piss Joe off," Houshmandzadeh said on Speak. "Joe Burrow wants him there ... He (Burrow) ain't going to go nowhere now. But if they start to lose good players year after year after year.
"And you losing good players with cap space, it ain't like you losing good players and it's all 'Our whole team is making money. We don't have room.' You got the cap space. Get it done because you could've signed Higgins two off-seasons ago, for $20 million a year. That's a bargain right now. Now you can't even sign him for 25 ... Get it done because he makes the team better."
Burrow has been adamant for months across multiple mediums that he wants Tee Higgins to stay around for an extended time as the team pursues its first Super Bowl title.
They've decided to play hardball with Higgins on his contract over the past two years, and like with most talented athletes in any sport, the price to keep him just keeps going up.
