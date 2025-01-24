'I'll Be Curious' - Logan Wilson Gives Opening Thoughts on Al Golden as Bengals Defensive Coordinator
CINCINNATI — Bengals veteran linebacker Logan Wilson is excited about his old position coach taking over as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator.
Al Golden has accepted the role and started diving into his second stint with Cincinnati this decade after coaching the linebackers in 2020 and 2021. Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson caught up with Logan Wilson after the hiring.
Wilson was already checking out the Notre Dame defense Golden coached in Monday's National Championship loss to Ohio State.
"I saw some similar stuff from when he was in Cincinnati for a couple of years and he had some new stuff off of it," Wilson said to Hobson. "It looked to be a lot of blitzing, and they ran a lot of man coverage. I'll be curious what we end up doing."
Cincinnati's defensive signal leader is ready to get those calls from Golden and execute at a high level. Wilson posted a career-best four interceptions under Golden in 2021.
"He's really on the details. He expects a lot from you and just how he goes about his business and how he works. You kind of want to replicate that in your own way," Wilson said in the story. "He allowed things to be simpler when he was with us, and so I feel like that's why we were able to play fast and I'm sure he'll be doing some similar stuff that we used to run. He will have his little nuances in the system. He obviously had that Notre Dame defense cooking."
