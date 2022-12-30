Cincinnati is just a few days away from its biggest game of the 2022-23 regular season.

CINCINNATI — The injury report looked relatively clean for Week 17 on Friday. The Bengals' only change was a personal day for DJ Reader, who missed practice.

Outside of that, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion again, and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) logged consecutive full practices.

On the opposing side, Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice for a second-straight day.

Poyer is one of the Bills' best defenders but was able to play through the injury last weekend despite not logging any practices.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

