Joe Burrow Details Unique Tweaks in Offseason Preparation to Build Size and Strength
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has always taken care of his body as an NFL player, but he talked with Men's Health recently about leveling up that care even more following another season-ending injury in 2023.
From workouts to hydration, Burrow has tried to tighten it all up.
"The 27-year-old set out on a renewed quest for power, searching for extra pounds of muscle and extra layers of protection wherever he could," Ebenezer Samuel wrote. "He hired a nutritionist and a chef, rebuilt his hydration routine around Bodyarmor drinks, revamped his workouts, and refocused his mind. So while Burrow’s always been Joe Cool (and his Eminem-bleached July hairdo is proof), he rolled into training camp this year with something more than confidence: a well-rounded approach to his health. And he’s added a solid ten pounds (up to 217), thanks to these fitness and nutrition tweaks."
Hydration and clean eating have been overhauled in the Burrow camp.
"Forget just eating 'clean.' Burrow focused his off-season on making sure his calories came from 'quality' sources (think lean chicken), says (trainer Dak) Notestine, and making sure he ate often enough to give his body consistent energy," Samuel noted. "Having a chef for the first time in his career was key. 'He makes a fire chicken sandwich that’s awesome,' says Burrow.
"He also adjusted his hydration patterns. No, he says, he’s never had problems guzzling water daily. But he realized that hydration means more than that. 'This is the first year that I’m more focused on drinking electrolytes and making sure that my body absorbs those nutrients, as opposed to just drinking water,' he says. 'So we use those Bodyarmor Flash I.V.s.' He says the results have been 'amazing.'”
Burrow's never had this combination of veteran experience, and health entering an NFL season. That could be a dangerous combination for the rest of the league.
Check out more from Men's Health on how he tweaked his off-field preparation here.
