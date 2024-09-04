Joe Burrow Discusses Ja'Marr Chase Contract Situation Entering Week 1 Game Against Patriots
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow hasn't had to play many games this decade without Ja'Marr Chase, and he's hoping it stays that way for a long time. The Bengals quarterback discussed Chase's ongoing practice and contract saga on Wednesday after the wide receiver caught passes in the visible individual drills.
Burrow is fully supporting his teammate throughout this process as even he doesn't know what will happen on Sunday against New England when it comes to Chase playing. He's not "getting involved" in the negotiations at all.
"I would say that's true," Burrow discussed abut having multiple game plans for the situation on Sunday. "We'll see what ends up happening. But whatever happens, we're prepared for it."
The two have been working on timing and getting together away from the media over this entire stretch. Burrow is putting weight into that as little time remains for more reps.
"That's hard to say," Burrow said about Wednesday being their most extensive session yet. "We've had work days all off season, into training camp, into the last couple weeks. So we got the work we need."
Chase is the lone remaining star wide receiver eligible for a new deal that doesn't have an extension entering the season.
The Bengals star quarterback got his done right at the gun before last season—maybe that's in store for Chase this year. Burrow noted his waning contract negotiation days were distracting, but the deal got done.
"Yeah, we've had those discussions on how it went for me," Burrow noted. "How similar and not similar it's been. So we've had those discussions."
Cincinnati gets the ball rolling at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
