Joe Burrow Discusses Reasoning Behind Hair Change: 'I Got Bored'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has platinum blonde hair and he dove into why he made the change after the opening training camp practice on Wednesday.
He was out there spinning it on the first day of training camp, with all indications showing he had a strong opening day. Burrow said he ultimately was just bored of his hair and B.J. Hill had a bet with him that if he bleached and shaved it he the defensive tackle would have to as well.
"BJ said that if I buzzed it and bleached it, he would do it too," Burrow said about the cut. "So now everybody's got to hold him accountable because he's got to do it in the next week."
It will be interesting to see if he keeps the color all season long or just for training camp.
UPDATE: Burrow said the look would likely be temporary with some frosted tips on the horizon.
"Yeah, I felt really good first day," Burrow said about the first practice. "There's always gonna be some rust from just about everybody, but I thought it was a good practice."
