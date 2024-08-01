All Bengals

Joe Burrow Giving 'Insight' to Ja'Marr Chase as Training Camp Absence Continues

Cincinnati has on-ramped Burrow nicely into training camp so far.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow discussed the process of integrating Ja'Marr Chase back into the team as the receiver continues his training camp hold in throughout the second week of practice.

Burrow knows it won't take much to get the Bengals top playmaker up to speed.

"A couple practices," Burrow said about Chase's ramp-up time. "Once he's out there, it's one period and he'll be ready to go."

The franchise quarterback had his own contract extension to work through last season. He's had conversations about his process with Chase.

"I would say I went through it last year," Burrow said. "So I kind of have some insight into how these things kind of go. And so we've been creating a dialogue and talking through certain things, obviously. His business is his business, but I've been able to give some insight into how my process was because I think it's pretty similar."

One thing is for certain, it does Chase no good to stay off the field during the season. He has to suit up in 2024 to get an accrued season and continue his timeline towards the end of his rookie contract.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

