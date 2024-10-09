Joe Burrow Notes Areas For Improvement Despite Elite Individual Start To 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL so far this season, and he's not surprised by it following a unique wrist injury.
The Bengals top player has been great, but also wants to find another level. Burrow trails only Jayden Daniels in completion percentage and ESPN QBR.
"I would say I'm still not quite throwing it the way that I would like," He told the media on Wednesday. "I'm making good decisions. I'm putting the ball where I want to. I still think there's another level of improvement that I can get to coming back from injury, on ball location and spin rate and all that. So that's going to continue to get better as I get healthier. And so there's always another level to find."
Burrow notices the spin rate slip every now and then, but all in all he's shredding the league as his mind and physical skills start to fire up an elite prime.
Cincinnati's only seen him get sacked 12 times this season as he gets healthier and harder to crack each week.
"I think I'm taking care of the ball pretty well," Burrow said about things he's done well this season. "Being smart with it, and finding the guy, finding completions, that's what it comes down to. It's not always going to get the best look for the call that you have. But can you make that play where it might not look great? Can you make that into a positive gain for your team by finding a completion?
"And our guys are doing a great job of catching underneath balls and getting that hidden yardage, 2-3-4 extra yards after the catch, where instead of Second & 7, now it's Second & 3, that's a big play. That's not what not everybody sees, but that's what keeps you on schedule. That's what gets you first downs, and that's in turn, what gets you touchdowns. So I'm going to continue to play ball the right way, the way that I feel like we need to try to and win games, and try to find that next level."
