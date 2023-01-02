Joe Burrow Praises Josh Allen, Excited to Face Bills Star on Monday Night Football

"He’s just an exciting player, a great player that it’s going to be fun to go up against him."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Bills tonight on Monday Night Football. It's a matchup between two of the best teams in the AFC and two of the premiere quarterbacks in the NFL.

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have different styles, but they've completely changed their franchises in recent seasons.

Both guys have Super Bowl aspirations this season and although they've never faced each other on the field, they're good friends away from football.

"We’re friends. We’ve hung out quite a bit," Burrow said. "Everybody that watches Josh, there’s no secrets about why he’s so good. He’s fun to watch, he runs around. He makes plays. He makes throws that nobody else can make. He’s just an exciting player, a great player that it’s going to be fun to go up against him."

Burrow and Allen are both at the top or near the top of most of the major quarterback stats. Allen was taken seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Burrow went first overall two years later.

"We both train with the same guy in the offseason so that started when I was training pre-draft," Burrow added. "He’s fun to be around. He’s an outgoing guy. He’s fun to hang out with."



The two stars will face off for the first time every tonight on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN/ABC and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Massive Monday Night Battle Against Buffalo

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok