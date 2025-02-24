Look: Bengals Poke Fun at Pre-Draft Knock on Joe Burrow Ahead of Combine Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had jokes ready for the 2020 NFL combine story surrounding Joe Burrow.
He has relatively small hands for an NFL quarterback, measured that year at nine inches, but it hasn't stopped him from lighting up the league and making it to two AFC Championship Games.
Check out the joke below:
