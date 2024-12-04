All Bengals

Look: Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Among League's Best Blockers in True Passing Sets

Cincinnati looks like it hit on its 2024 first-round pick.

Russ Heltman

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) reacts after a play in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) reacts after a play in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Amarius Mims has been one of the few young bright spots for the Bengals this season. The rookie's one of the better pass-blockers in the league, cementing that further on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

According to Gridiron Grading, Mims is one of three NFL players along with Tristan Wirfs and Ronnie Stanley to post zero sacks allowed on 150-plus true pass sets this season.

Mims has gradually improved throughout the year, posting his best pass-blocking PFF grade of the season against Pittsburgh (74.9 overall). The 22-year-old is just scratching the surface of his potential and has banked 617 valuable snaps so far as a rookie.

He has not graded below 62 overall in any of the past four games. Cincinnati may have its offensive tackle spots well-insured over the next couple of seasons if this keeps up.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

