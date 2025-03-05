Look: Bengals, Sam Hubbard Say Goodbye Amidst His Retirement
CINCINNATI — Longtime Bengals defensive end and Cincinnati native Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Hubbard played all seven of his NFL seasons in Cincinnati and finished his career with 398 tackles and 38.5 sacks.
"From a draft pick to a starter, a 4x captain, and a guy who made a few plays along the way, we accomplished things that will never be forgotten," Hubbard wrote in his goodbye post. "Breaking the 31-year playoff win drought, winning an AFC championship, back-to-back AFC North championships, a trip to the Super Bowl, and countless other memories. I woke up every day determined to give the fans something they could be proud of, cheer, and unite behind. This city gave me a purpose beyond football. Through the Sam Hubbard Foundation, l've tried to lift up Cincinnati the way you've lifted me. Your support and the impact we have had together have shown me that community and love outweigh any trophy.
"Being nominated twice for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is my proudest accomplishment. I won't be goinganywhere, and we are still just getting started. What's next? Although it is the end of my playing career, I view this as a new beginning. A new chapter to explore other business opportunities, further the mission of The Sam Hubbard Foundation, focus on my health and family and also take on new challenges."
Check out the full goodbye from Hubbard and a tribute from the Bengals below:
