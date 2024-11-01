Look: Former Bengals Star Andrew Whitworth Dresses Up As Joe Burrow For Halloween
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow costume has grown in popularity.
Amazon Prime NFL analyst and former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth went full Burrow for his look last night on the TNF set.
Check out the get up on location and close-up:
