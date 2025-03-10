Look: Mike Gesicki's Contract Details Surface
CINCINNATI — Contract details are out for Mike Gesicki's three-year, $25.5 million agreement with the Bengals he inked on Saturday.
Aaron Wilson reports the tight end is getting these details in the deal: A $6.5 million signing bonus, yearly salaries of $5.4 M, $3.05 M, $7.55 M; A $2 M roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2026 league year, plus, a $20,588 per game active roster bonus in 2026, and 2027.
It's a nice first-year salary mark for Gesicki after he played 2024 on a one-year, $2.5 million deal and caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two scores.
