Look: NFL Legend JJ Watt Jokes About Ending Retirement And Playing For Bengals
CINCINNATI — J.J. Watt to the Bengals?
The former All-Pro defensive end and three-time Defensive Player of the Year joked about the possibility of ending his retirement on X this week. Watt is a part owner of the Burnley EPL soccer club in England and his goalkeeper, James Trafford, wants him on the Bengals.
Check out their fun exchange below.
