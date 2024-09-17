All Bengals

Look: Orlando Brown Jr. In Elite Company Following Performance Across Opening Weeks

Cincinnati fell to Kansas City 27-16 on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) walks the sideline during the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) walks the sideline during the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-Imagn Images / Sam Greene-The Enquirer-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Orlando Brown Jr. had a strong game on Sunday despite getting called for a holding penalty, pairing together two good outings to start the season. ESPN's Ben Baby noted he and Jordan Mailata of the Eagles were the only offensive tackles to have perfect pass-block win rates this season through the Sunday games of Week 2.

Win rate is a metric from ESPN described here: "Our pass rush win rate metric tells us how often a pass-rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds. Likewise, our pass block win rate metric conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer."

According to PFF, Brown's been the team's highest graded player on offense who's played at least 100 snaps through two games (68 overall).

Brown will try to keep securing the edge of the Bengals offensive line next Monday night against Washington.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

