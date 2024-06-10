Look: The 33rd Team Ranks Bengals Outside NFL's Top-Eight Offenses
CINCINNATI — The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher isn't buying into the Bengals' offensive weaponry in 2024. He has Cincinnati outside his top-eight offenses heading into the season.
Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, San Francisco, Detroit, Atlanta, Buffalo, and Houston made up his top-eight units.
Cincinnati will have to earn back its offensive respect after Joe Burrow missed a large chunk of the season due to injury.
