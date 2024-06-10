All Bengals

Look: The 33rd Team Ranks Bengals Outside NFL's Top-Eight Offenses

Cincinnati is flying under the radar a bit after a season missing the playoffs.

Russ Heltman

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) get set for a play in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) get set for a play in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher isn't buying into the Bengals' offensive weaponry in 2024. He has Cincinnati outside his top-eight offenses heading into the season.

Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, San Francisco, Detroit, Atlanta, Buffalo, and Houston made up his top-eight units.

Cincinnati will have to earn back its offensive respect after Joe Burrow missed a large chunk of the season due to injury.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season

PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List

Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover

Cincinnati Bengals' Evolving Approach With Joe Burrow is Noteworthy

ESPN Ranks Two Bengals Drafts Among Top Classes This Century

Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow

Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange

Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback

Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins

Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer

Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz

Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason

NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?

Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview

Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+