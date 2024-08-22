All Bengals

Matt Lee Opens Up About First NFL Training Camp: 'Take It A Day At A Time'

Cincinnati is hoping it got a seventh-round steal out of the center.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals center Nate Gilliam (66), Cincinnati Bengals center Matt Lee (62) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Eric Miller (74) look on at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals center Nate Gilliam (66), Cincinnati Bengals center Matt Lee (62) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Eric Miller (74) look on at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Our James Rapien caught up with rising rookie center Matt Lee on Enter The Jungle this week as the big fella finishes his first NFL preseason.

Lee got a heavy snap diet against the Bears as he continues acclimating into NFL life. He is trending towards making the team as a seventh-round pick after holding up against Chicago's starters.

"I was pretty emotional in my own head, and, maybe over inflating it mentally," Lee said to Rapien on Enter The Jungle about the big chance this past Saturday. "But it's pretty awesome, to go and get a full game of it, 60-plus reps, it's awesome. ... I think overall, there's stuff to improve upon, like always, definitely a few things I could hammer, hammer, hammer every day that I can continue to improve upon. I thought there was a lot of good, and then there was bad. Take it for what it is. And today, focus on it. Tomorrow, focus on it Wednesday, focus on it. Thursday focus on it. Just make it like a creature, of habit thing to really hammer those things."

Lee has not allowed one quarterback pressure yet this preseason, as he leads all qualified rookie linemen in PFF grade (86.1 overall)

"Ted (Karras) and all of them they got so much experience in this league," Lee said about learning from veterans. "Ted and (Alex) Cappa for sure, just the knowledge they know and the kind of bits and pieces, whether in the meeting room watching film, or we're out on the field and they see something, just little stuff to throw your way and talk you through and help you with. Both those guys and the rest of them for sure. But both those guys have freaking played a lot of football, been as far as you can go in a season, stuff like that. And being able to learn from them is huge and valuable."

The 23-year-old couldn't have started much better than this.

"Take it a day at a time, right?" Lee said in the interview. "And take each practice for what it is, and then do everything you can to get better."

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Snap Count Takeaways Following Loss to Chicago Bears

Josh Newton Frames Up And Down Day Against Chicago: 'It's All A Learning Experience'

Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Excited About Pending Contract Extension

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-3 Preseason Loss to the Bears

Postgame Observations: Chicago Bears Beat Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Second Preseason Game

Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1

Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'

Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener

Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive

Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception

Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14

Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle

Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension

Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+