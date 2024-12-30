Mike Tomlin Gives Thoughts on Resting Starters Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was blunt when asked on Monday if the Steelers will rest their starters against the Bengals this Saturday.
A win by the Ravens in the earlier game that day would lock up the AFC North for Baltimore, but Pittsburgh can still fall behind Los Angeles in the Wild Card standings with a loss to Cincinnati.
"I haven't pondered that at all," The head coach confirmed to the media. "I doubt I'll be in that mentality."
Expect a full-scale effort from Pittsburgh, no matter what happens in the first game of Week 18. Cincinnati is a betting favorite to win the road night game, but Pittsburgh still has a ton to play for when it comes to wild-card round seeding.
