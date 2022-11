Minkah Fitzpatrick's Health Looming Ahead of Bengals v. Steelers

CINCINNATI — The biggest question mark surrounding Sunday's game is the health of Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The star missed this past game against the Saints due to late-week appendicitis, but he could power through the ailment.

The Steelers are not ruling him out just yet, although he did not practice on Wednesday. Joe Burrow knows what he'd tell the star playmaker about his appendicitis from training camp.

"Maybe wait just an extra week," Burrow joked during his weekly press conference.

Fitzpatrick wants to blow that off and be back on the field now. He got in some cardio despite not practicing on Wednesday.

“I was trying to get them to take it out after the game," Fitzpatrick told reporters this week. "But they told me no."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seemed very optimistic about his second-best player getting on the field again. "Reports regarding his inclusion this week are really positive," Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick had a stellar game in Week 1, intercepting Burrow once for a pick-six, to go with 14 tackles and a blocked kick.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok