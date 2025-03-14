PFF Gives Bengals 'Below Average' Grade For Marco Wilson Signing
CINCINNATI — PFF dropped a grade for Cincinnati's one-year signing of cornerback Marco Wilson.
They labeled the $1.52 million signing a below-average deal.
Wilson joined the Bengals down the stretch of last season off of waivers.
"Last season in Cincinnati, Wilson allowed 13 catches on 26 targets in coverage, with one forced incompletion," the article stated. "He also played 97 combined special teams snaps across the kick coverage and punt return units."
Wilson has played four years in the NFL and most recently suited up for the Bengals in six games last season posting two tackles. PFF graded him at 43.5 overall on 242 snaps across the campaign between New England and Cincinnati.
