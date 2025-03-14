All Bengals

PFF Gives Bengals 'Below Average' Grade For Marco Wilson Signing

Cincinnati retained the cornerback.

Russ Heltman

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Marco Wilson (42) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Marco Wilson (42) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — PFF dropped a grade for Cincinnati's one-year signing of cornerback Marco Wilson.

They labeled the $1.52 million signing a below-average deal.

Wilson joined the Bengals down the stretch of last season off of waivers.

"Last season in Cincinnati, Wilson allowed 13 catches on 26 targets in coverage, with one forced incompletion," the article stated. "He also played 97 combined special teams snaps across the kick coverage and punt return units."

Wilson has played four years in the NFL and most recently suited up for the Bengals in six games last season posting two tackles. PFF graded him at 43.5 overall on 242 snaps across the campaign between New England and Cincinnati.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'

Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets

Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It

Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson

Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?

Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?

Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant

Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'

Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency

Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021

'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTo

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+