PFF Lays Out Three Ideal Top Round Draft Choices For Bengals
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus's Bradley Locker ran down the best-case scenarios for each NFL team across their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and Cincinnati had a trio of players as best fits.
Locker thinks they should aim for Michigan DT Kenneth Grant, Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, and then West Virginia OT Wyatt Milum in the third round.
"As the Bengals aspire to pay Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson top dollars this offseason, an extra premium will be placed on the draft," Locker wrote. "Especially to amend a unit that underwhelmed for most of 2024.
"Given that Cincinnati interior defenders finished the year with the sixth-worst overall PFF grade, Grant (87.5 PFF run-defense grade) would be a touted building block next to Hendrickson. Watts (89.5 PFF coverage grade) is a ball-hawking, rangy safety whom new DC Al Golden would love to have at his disposal yet again. Milum (six pressures allowed) could be an even better guard than tackle in the NFL, replacing one of Alex Cappa or Cordell Volson."
Grant is ranked 24th on the consensus big board and third among DTs, while Watts is 61st on it and third among safeties. Milum is the 70th-best consensus player overall and eighth among offensive tackles.
Watts played under new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden at Notre Dame throughout his career.
