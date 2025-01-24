PFF Names Bengals Star Wide Receiver Tee Higgins as Top Player They Can't Afford to Lose
CINCINNATI — PFF's Dalton Wasserman dropped one free agent that each NFL team needs to keep this offseason and Tee Higgins took the Bengals' top spot.
Higgins is coming off a strong campaign with 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns (career-high) playing on the franchise tag.
"Keeping Higgins will require money — a lot of it — and possibly some sacrifices to other parts of the roster, but there’s little doubt that the Bengals possess one of the best offenses in the sport when he, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are on the field together," Wasserman wrote. "The 26-year-old Higgins earned an outstanding 88.3 PFF receiving grade this season. He could be the most coveted free agent on the market this offseason."
A lot of money is right. PFF currently projects Higgins to land a four-year, $112 million deal with $67.5 million guaranteed this offseason as the clear top unrestricted free agent available.
