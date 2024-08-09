All Bengals

PFF Ranks Lou Anarumo Among NFL's Top-Five Defensive Coordinators

Cincinnati has work to do on defense this fall.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024.
CINCINNATI — PFF released its top 10 NFL defensive coordinators this week and Lou Anarumo checked in at No. 5.

Cincinnati's defense is trying to bounce back this coming season.

"Anarumo ranked significantly higher on this list a year ago after a strong 2022 season," Zoltán Buday wrote. "The 2023 campaign did not go as planned on either side of the ball for Cincinnati, and while the defense did face some injuries, such as losing D.J. Reader for the season, others underperformed, which resulted in a poor year for the unit.

"Anarumo’s defense had improved in EPA per play allowed in each of his first four seasons in Cincinnati, but the group in 2023 recorded its lowest EPA per play allowed since 2020. The 0.02 EPA per play allowed in 2023 was the sixth-worst figure in the NFL."

Anarumo has already discussed how much better the secondary communication is this season as the whole defense tries to recapture the form it had earlier this decade.

