Pro Football Network Names Bengals' Top 2025 Rookie of the Year Candidates
CINCINNATI — The team at Pro Football Network put together top Rookie of the Year candidates for all 32 NFL teams recently and two dark-horse names emerged for Cincinnati: Demetrius Knight Jr. on defense and Tahj Brooks on offense.
Knight figures to have more than enough snaps to bring potential strong play into the mix at linebacker.
"The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart in Round 1, and his freakish athleticism gives him a very high ceiling as an edge rusher," the site stated. "Given his more raw skillset, though, the team's top DROY contender might be someone else. Demetrius Knight Jr. put together a strong campaign in 2024, notching 82 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and two sacks for South Carolina. He's an intelligent linebacker who's a reliable tackler, which indicates he could put up strong numbers for Cincinnati as a rookie."
Brooks took the baton on the offensive side after a heavy workload at Texas Tech. He might wrestle control of a decent snap diet with a strong showing in training camp.
"Tahj Brooks joins a running back committee in Cincinnati that ranked 30th in the NFL, totalling only 1,574 yards in 2024," the article noted. "Chase Brown was the Cincinnati Bengals’ leading rusher, collecting 990 yards, but Brooks has the skill set to surpass him. The former Texas Tech Red Raiders’ running back is a powerful, shifty rusher who forced the third-most missed tackles in college football over the last two seasons (154) while having back-to-back 1,500+ yard seasons."
Cincinnati has never fielded an AP Rookie of the Year winner on defense, but has had three OROY winners.
