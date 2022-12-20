The Bengals second-year wide out is one of the best players at a loaded position.

CINCINNATI — The Ringer's Ryen Russillo had glowing comments for Ja'Marr Chase on The following the Bengals' 34-23 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Russillo claimed Chase as his top receiver in the league in a debate that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has dominated all season.

Jefferson is posting an astounding 115.9 yards per game and is on pace to set a new NFL for receiving yards record, but Russillo is a Chase stan.

"Okay, here's how I feel about Chase. I like him more than any other wide receiver in the NFL," Russillo said on his podcast. "I understand arguments for Jefferson. Certainly, [Davante] Adams, [Tyreek] Hill tilts the field, the way Steph Curry does when he steps on a basketball court where now all of a sudden the gravity of that players like 'OK, now I have to do all these things.'

"I like Chase because then he turns into, like, [Rob] Gronkowski after the catch, and that's what he was like at LSU. If you want to go route technician on me, I will defer to you. But I like Chase. I'll take him over anybody at the position."

The Ringer's Benjamin Solak didn't shoot it down noting the outsized impact Chase's abilities with the ball give the Bengals' offense.

"Pound for pound, he (Chase) might be the strongest receiver in the league," Solak said.

He also noted Chase's YAC strength and underlying numbers that say he's arguably the best receiver in the NFL after the catch.

FiveThirtyEight has him at a 70 YAC rating—only behind San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (76).

"I think all of us were talking about it, but in that Kansas City game when he got that third-down conversion on that pass to the right side and like he had no business converting that, none," Russillo said, describing Chase's crucial screen catch against the Chiefs. "In that lack of space in that play, the magnitude of that play like he's looking for you. He is looking for you. He wants to make contact. I'll allow Jefferson—too many smart people have told me it's the Davante Adams. I get the Hill impact. [Stefon] Diggs numbers, we've been over them. When [Cooper] Kupp's healthy, all that stuff. It's the depth at the top. It's a preference thing for me. I love that he wants to blast you and make you pay for also trying to tackle him."

Chase isn't having nearly the same production as last year due to injuries and defensive adjustments.

Still, Cincinnati is on pace to win more games despite his insane 18 yards per catch total in 2021 dropping to 12.4 this season.

Listen to the full exchange around the 35-minute mark.

Next up is New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

