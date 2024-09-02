All Bengals

The Bengals play the Patriots on Sunday. Will Ja'Marr Chase be on the field?

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles from the ground after a first-down reception against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 8, 2023. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't participate in Monday's practice.

Will the team sign him to an extension before Sunday's season opener against the Patriots?

Chase didn't practice once in training camp and remains out. The message is simple: he wants an extension before the start of the regular season.

In a perfect world, the Bengals and Chase would come to terms on a new deal in the next 24 hours. That would get him on the field for Wednesday's practice, which is when the Bengals will install the game plan for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

What could a new deal look like? Salary cap expert Andre Perrotta put together a four-year, $140.4 million proposal that includes $110 million guaranteed. It would make Chase the highest-paid wide receiver in average annual salary ($35.1 million). Chase would be slightly ahead of Justin Jefferson's deal with the Vikings ($35 million).

Chase would receive a $35 million signing bonus and be under contract for the next six seasons. That would align with Joe Burrow's contract.

If the Bengals want to keep Chase in stripes, then making him an offer like this should get it done.

Check out all of the details of the proposal below:

