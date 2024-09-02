Here's a Ja'Marr Chase extension proposal:



4yrs/$140.4M



$35.1M APY (#1 for WRs)



$70.25M Fully GRTD at signing (#2 WRs)



$110M in total guarantees (tied 1st with Jefferson)



Highest yr-1 cash ($40M)



Highest 2-yr cash flow ($70.25M thru 2025 season)



Under contract thru 2029 pic.twitter.com/TbBfvXePKX