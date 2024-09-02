All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Not Participating in Bengals Practice Ahead of Week 1 Matchup With Patriots

The saga continues.

Russ Heltman

Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Week 1 is here and Ja'Marr Chase still is not practicing.

The Bengals top wide receiver was at practice on Labor Day but did not participate as time is running out to get a contract extension done between him and Cincinnati before the start of the season.

Chase has reportedly practiced twice with Cincinnati in recent weeks but hasn't done much other on-field work with the team since the start of training camp. 

The Bengals would rely on Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas, and more at that position if Chase decides to sit out the opening game this Sunday.

Monday's session is a light practice, with the team expected to ramp things up on Wednesday when they install the game plan for the Patriots.

