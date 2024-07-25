Sports Illustrated Projects Two Bengals Make First Career All-Pro Team This Season
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Matt Verdarame made his picks for first-time NFL All-Pros this season and two Bengals made the cut: Joe Burrow and Trey Hendrickson.
Burrow should have a monster year if he can avoid the injury bug.
"Surprised Burrow hasn’t been an All-Pro? Injuries have been the main reason, cutting short multiple years of his young career," Verdarame wrote. "Surrounded by an excellent pair of receivers and an upgraded offensive line, Burrow could finally ascend to All-Pro status in 2024."
Despite breaking the Bengals' single-season sack record twice, Hendrickson still hasn't made one of the teams.
"After posting 21 sacks across his first two seasons, (Aidan) Hutchinson is close to being recognized as one of the league’s best," Verdarame wrote. "That’s a mantle Hendrickson should have earned a long time ago, having totaled 39.5 sacks across three years with the Bengals, earning Pro Bowl status each season but no All-Pro accolades."
Landing two All-Pro honors would be a great accomplishment for the 2024 Bengals.
