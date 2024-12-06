Sports Illustrated Shares Two Trade Proposals for Bengals Star Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame dropped two potential Ja'Marr Chase trades he thinks the Bengals should make to get back into Super Bowl contention.
It would be shocking for any team to trade a player of Ja'Marr Chase's age and stature, let alone one as risk-averse as Cincinnati. Check out the proposals below:
To New England
- Cincinnati receives: 2025 second- and two third-round picks; ’26 first- and fourth-round picks
- New England receives: Chase
To Washington
- Cincinnati receives: 2025 first-, second- and fifth-round picks; ’26 first- and third-round picks
- Washington receives: Chase
Would this be enough to move off of the greatest wide receiver in Bengals history at just 24 years old? That age is the biggest hangup to trading Chase and the comparison Verderame made with the Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl during Hill's rookie extension, then traded him at 28 years old. Cincinnati should do everything it can to hit the same heights during Chase's rookie extension, when/if that gets signed.
