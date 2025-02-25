The 33rd Team Names Bengals as Potential Suitor For Dallas DT Osa Odighizuwa
CINCINNATI — The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher thinks the Bengals could be in the mix for a big-time defensive tackle addition in free agency.
They are one of the "projected suitors" to sign Dallas DT Osa Odighizuwa.
"This is not a particularly deep class when it comes to interior defensive linemen, but there are two top-end talents who will get massive deals," Mosher wrote. "The first is Osa Odighizuwa, a four-year starter for the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft He led all interior defenders in quarterback hits this season and is a force as a pass rusher despite less-than-stellar sack totals. He is on the smaller side for a defensive tackle, but teams prioritizing pass-rush ability and durability will fall in love with Odighizwua this offseason.
"Look for Odighizuwa to earn a contract worth at least $20 million per season. Given the lack of depth at defensive tackle in free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise if he earned significantly more. We saw Christian Wilkins sign a deal worth upwards of $27 million last year, and Odihizuwa is younger and far more durable. There could be some sticker shock when his deal is announced early in free agency."
Mosher had Odighizuwa's full contract coming in at $63 million over three years. The veteran tackle just earned a 68.1 PFF grade (78.5 pass-rush grade) on 859 total snaps this past season.
He's played at least 640 snaps in all four of his NFL seasons.
