The Athletic's Dane Brugler Sticks Cincinnati With Michigan Cornerback Will Johnson in First-Round Mock Draft

Cincinnati's secondary has been a mess recently.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked a secondary player in the latest mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler. He has Cincinnati landing Michigan cornerback Will Johnson at Pick Nine.

Johnson is the consensus second-best cornerback in the class and fifth-best player overall.

"Between his average speed and the nagging injuries that kept him off the field for most of 2024, Johnson won’t be a top-15 lock," Brugler noted. "But it is a light cornerback class, and the Bengals will be in the market for any type of upgrade on defense. Johnson, who set the Michigan record with three career pick sixes, is long, fluid and shows outstanding route recognition to make plays on the ball."

Cincinnati's secondary has completely crumbled since the highs of 2021 and 2022. Johnson could be a good pillar to help build it back up.

