The Ringer Ranks Bengals Pass Rush Among NFL's Top-10 Units
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping for more pass-rush production alongside Trey Hendrickson this season. The Ringer's Diante Lee likes the chances of that happening after ranking Cincinnati's pass rush eighth among all NFL teams.
Hendrickson just set the Bengals' single-season record for sacks and has some new faces to aid him.
"In an era when quarterbacks are better than ever at playing out of structure, it’s rare to see teams prioritize pure speed rushers over guys who can manipulate the pocket with power or a wide array of rush moves," Lee wrote. "What I love about Hendrickson as a rusher is his commitment to winning the edge without using many counters or inside moves, and he’s good enough at it that he should be considered among the best pure speed rushers in the NFL.
"The Bengals gave up explosive passes left and right last year—finishing bottom three in explosive pass rate and yards per attempt allowed—but still finished in the top half of the league in defensive expected points added on sacks thanks in large part to Hendrickson’s effectiveness on the edge, combined with how defensive play caller Lou Anarumo used Hubbard and his defensive tackles on stunts to keep quarterbacks trapped in the pocket."
Mix in some potential interior pressure from Sheldon Rankins, and Cincinnati should be able to boost its middling 44-total sack mark last season (18th in the NFL).
