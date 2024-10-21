Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 21-14 Win Over Cleveland Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday to improve to 3-4 on the season. It was their first win in Cleveland since 2017.
Here are three takeaways from the victory:
Fast Start
The Bengals' offense struggled in the first half of Sunday's game, but Charlie Jones made sure they got off to a fast start.
The second-year wide receiver returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown. It gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead and the momentum they needed. Without that return, the Bengals would've been shut out in the first half and the game would've felt much different.
Jones became the second Bengals player to have a punt and kickoff return for a touchdown, joining legendary cornerback Lamar Parrish.
Tee and Ja'Marr Step Up
The Bengals' offense was 0-for-6 on third down in the first half. That quickly changed when Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for crucial touchdowns in the third quarter.
Burrow and Chase were on the same page, as Chase ran a go route with the defender playing press coverage. Burrow calmly threw a perfect back shoulder pass to Chase for the 18-yard touchdown.
Later in the quarter the Bengals faced a 3rd-and-4 from the Cleveland 25-yard line. Higgins got open on a slant, broke a tackle after the catch and scored a 25-yard touchdown.
Only five Bengals players caught passes on Sunday. Chase and Higgins combined for nine catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow's other six completiones when to Chase Brown, Zack Moss and Mike Gesicki.
If the offense is going to move the ball up and down the field consistently, they need another wide receiver to start making plays. Higgins and Chase were the only wide receivers that caught passes in Sunday's game.
Defense Shines Again
This Bengals defense is the healthiest they've been all season and it showed again on Sunday. They were dominant for most of the game.
Lou Anarumo's crew finished with four sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two interceptions and eight passes defensed.
Trey Hendrickson had two sacks. Sheldon Rankins had his first sack of the season. Geno Stone had his first interception of the year. Sam Hubbard had the first interception of his NFL career.
This defense took a lot of deserved criticism from Weeks 3-5. They've been much better over the past two games and are a big reason why the Bengals are 3-4 on the season.
