Three Things to Look For on Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

It's no secret that Bates didn't report to training camp because he's unhappy about his contract.

That opens the door for first round pick Dax Hill to get valuable reps at safety alongside Vonn Bell. Will the rookie play exclusively at safety? Hill is known for his versatility. The Bengals planned on moving him all over the field before Bates' holdout. Will that plan remain intact or will he slide in and essentially replace Bates?

It's also worth noting that Bell could be in line for a contract extension. He's a locker room leader, he's only 27-years-old and he's entering the final year of his deal.

Bates is going to report to the team eventually, but the Bengals could do much worse than having a safety tandem of Bell and Hill in 2023 and beyond.