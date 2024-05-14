Trey Hendrickson Appreciative of Joe Burrow's Support: 'Means A Lot Whenever Somebody That Talented Has Your Back'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow made a point to support Trey Hendrickson in any way he could during his media availability last week. Flash forward to Tuesday, and Hendrickson appreciated that backing from a player with a similar mindset.
Cincinnati's best defensive player is locked in and ready to pursue a Super Bowl this coming season.
"Well it means a lot whenever somebody that talented has your back," Hendrickson said about Burrow. "Obviously, he's at the top of his game and I strive to be at the top of mine year in and year out. Very similar like minded, hardworking players, and my wife and I keep to ourselves.
"I don't typically do a lot of the media stuff, but I feel like I owe you guys one but at the end of the day, the best way I can put it is separating the business from the team. And that's very unique, and it's something that I navigated as a man with the help of my wife, and I'm comfortable with every decision I've made like I don't have any regrets or anything like that."
Hendrickson is coming off a career-high 17.5 sacks in 2023, which broke his own Bengals single-season record of 14 and sits as the 36th-best single-season tally in league history.
There is no question how important his presence will be this coming season as Cincinnati hopes other young rushers start to follow his productive lead.
"I think moving forward, it's all about achieving goals this year and taking care of things, and with the answers I've been given, I'm comfortable where I'm at," Hendrickson said.
