Trey Hendrickson On Playing Through Injury: 'We Are A Family, Guys' Livelihoods Are At Stake'

The rarely-injured sack artist is ready to gut through the pain over the holiday weekend.

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson missed this past week's game against Tampa Bay—but is trending towards a return on Christmas Eve.

The 2023 Pro Bowler spoke with the media on Thursday and made it clear why he's gutting out a wrist that's still broken.

"The wrist is fine," Hendrickson said. "One of those things that's going to be a game-time decision. It's broken. It is what it is. It's gonna be painful. We haven't really got any kind of timeframe. ... Multiple doctors told me you're not going to make anything worse. It's just going to be painful"

The team's strong vibes continued to echo out of Hendrickson, who noted his work "family" is playing a big role in his quick return.

"At this point in the season," Hendrickson said. "We've spent more time together than we have with our families, and we are a family, and they would lay it on the line for me, and guys' livelihoods are at stake. I have to do my one of 11 [players] for them as they've done their one of 11 for me."

Hendrickson's sack total has dipped a bit this season, but he still has six this season—which ranks second on the team behind Sam Hubbard. Overall the former Saint has 29 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles this season.

It may be a few weeks before that edge-rushing duo gets reunited due to Hubbard's ailment, but Hendrickson is ready to continue a career that's been relatively injury free thus far.

He had amazingly never broken a bone until a few weeks ago since entering the league in 2017. He missed time due to an ankle sprain that year and didn't get injured again until a concussion last season.

The consistent availability is a big reason why Hendrickson just made his second-straight Pro Bowl.

"It's just a blessing," He said about the recognition. "Everything I have and everything I am is for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And you know, I also am honored to play for such a family organization, and be able to represent them and my family in the Pro Bowl is something I hold very special."

Hendrickson didn't play in last year's game due to the Super Bowl run, and everyone around the Bengals would be ok if that situation repeated.

"I think it was the team," Hendrickson said about how he found out he made the Pro Bowl. "It was one of those things, that you know, we're kind of focused on the next win, and I didn't even know it was Pro Bowl time. So it was a nice surprise. And my wife texted me, and you know, it's a blessing."

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

