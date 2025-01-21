Watch: Chad Johnson Gets Position Group in Trouble During New England Tenure
CINCINNATI — Chad Johnson got the class in trouble during his time in New England.
Former Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman told a story on the Dudes On Dudes Podcast about the former Bengals' time in New England. A Patriots position coach tried to let the receivers out early ahead of a team meeting and Johnson decided to blow it all up.
"We traded for Chad," Edelman siad on the show. "We were installing the offense, Chad O'Shea, our coach, he goes, 'All right, guys, we got everything. It's all good, just don't be seen. I'm gonna let you out of meetings early. Don't be seen. We still have a team meeting.' And this is Chad's like, first couple weeks there. He thought it would be smart to leave the facility and on the way out, poke his head into Bill's (Belichick) office and asked if he wanted anything from Starbucks."
That did not go over well with the NFL's greatest coach.
"O'Shea got ripped a new asshole," Edelman continued. "That's when I thought 'Man, Chad's crazy.' The whole kiss the baby thing, it's real."
Hopefully, the Starbucks was worth it, as Johnson caught 15 passes in his lone season with the Patriots in 2011.
